El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report issued on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. William Blair also issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $115.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.02 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

LOCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of LOCO opened at $13.02 on Friday. El Pollo Loco has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $476.02 million, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,421,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,286,000 after buying an additional 72,264 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 50,004.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,636 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 99.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 727,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,526,000 after purchasing an additional 362,406 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 645,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 8.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 624,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 50,292 shares during the period. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

