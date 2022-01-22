Elastos Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.38 Million (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last week, Elastos has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. Elastos has a market cap of $96.29 million and approximately $4.38 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can now be bought for about $4.73 or 0.00013432 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006959 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000805 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 216.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Elastos

ELA is a coin. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org . Elastos’ official website is elastos.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

Buying and Selling Elastos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

