Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. is a pure-play commercial electric vehicle company. Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc., formerly known as Forum Merger III Corporation, is based in DELRAY BEACH, Fla. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.20.

Shares of ELMS opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average of $7.86. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $14.98.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Electric Last Mile Solutions will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELMS. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,317.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

