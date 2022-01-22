Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.75

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 170352 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Electricité de France from €17.00 ($19.32) to €13.70 ($15.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Electricité de France from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Electricité de France from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electricité de France currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.23.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.1205 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th.

About Electricité de France

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

