Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Price Target Lowered to €8.10 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €8.50 ($9.66) to €8.10 ($9.20) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ELROF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Elior Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Elior Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Elior Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elior Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.10.

OTCMKTS:ELROF opened at $6.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.13. Elior Group has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $7.57.

Elior Group SA provides contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. It offers contract catering services to business and industry, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. The company also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industry; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, gardening, etc.

