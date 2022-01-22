Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.26.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ERJ shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday.

ERJ opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average is $15.82. Embraer has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.50, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Embraer had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $958.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Embraer will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Embraer during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,696,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Embraer by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,427,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,266,000 after buying an additional 1,270,290 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,494,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Embraer by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,090,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,541,000 after buying an additional 669,946 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Embraer by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,304,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,753,000 after buying an additional 668,911 shares during the period. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

