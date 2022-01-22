Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Given “Sell” Rating at Liberum Capital

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,316 ($17.96) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential downside of 20.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EDV. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($24.56) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($38.20) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,500 ($34.11) to GBX 2,600 ($35.48) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of LON:EDV opened at GBX 1,660 ($22.65) on Thursday. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 1,505 ($20.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,150 ($29.34). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,680.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,718.16.

