Enel SpA (ENLAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 24th

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) declared a dividend on Saturday, January 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of 0.119 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th.

Enel stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Enel has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENLAY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Enel in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Enel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

