Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NETI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Fearnley Fonds started coverage on shares of Eneti in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Eneti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Eneti from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of Eneti stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.29. The stock had a trading volume of 234,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,384. The firm has a market cap of $81.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.20. Eneti has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average is $13.66. The company has a current ratio of 18.43, a quick ratio of 18.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.47). Eneti had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 226.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eneti will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Eneti’s payout ratio is -0.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eneti by 22.6% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eneti by 2.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 80,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eneti by 12.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eneti by 20.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eneti by 34.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

