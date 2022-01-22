Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ESMT. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Engagesmart from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Engagesmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Engagesmart presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.89.

ESMT opened at $19.76 on Friday. Engagesmart has a 12 month low of $18.83 and a 12 month high of $38.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.38.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Engagesmart will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESMT. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Engagesmart in the third quarter worth approximately $2,044,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Engagesmart in the third quarter worth approximately $27,641,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth $1,371,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth $2,725,000. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth $5,109,000. 86.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Engagesmart

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

