EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EnPro Industries, Inc. is a diversified manufacturer of proprietary engineered products used in critical applications. EnPro Industries are a leader in sealing technologies, metal polymer and filament wound bearings, components and service for reciprocating compressors, diesel and dual-fuel engines and other solutions that meet the needs of industries worldwide. EnPro Industries commitment to innovation, quality and value has propelled our brands to wide recognition and leading positions in their markets. EnPro businesses manufacture high quality products and provide high quality services to the customers. These products and services are sold into more than 40 distinct industries with thousands of applications, ranging from jet engines to chemical plants, oil wells to semiconductor clean rooms and Navy ships to tractor-trailer trucks. EnPro operates manufacturing facilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EnPro Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

Shares of NPO opened at $108.43 on Thursday. EnPro Industries has a 52 week low of $71.09 and a 52 week high of $117.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.73 and a 200-day moving average of $96.71.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EnPro Industries will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $849,000. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 690,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,143,000 after acquiring an additional 31,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

