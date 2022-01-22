Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 11.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,094 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $47.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1-year low of $34.71 and a 1-year high of $52.00.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $114.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.79 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, CFO S Turner Keene acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Hui sold 4,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $190,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,900 shares of company stock worth $424,425 and have sold 171,000 shares worth $8,253,160. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EFSC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

