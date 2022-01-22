Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $114.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EFSC stock opened at $47.05 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $34.71 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EFSC. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, CFO S Turner Keene bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $364,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,900 shares of company stock worth $424,425 and sold 171,000 shares worth $8,253,160. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFSC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,437,000 after acquiring an additional 52,979 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 32.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 25,101 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 401.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 155.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

