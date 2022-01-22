Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,430 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $7,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Shares of EPD opened at $23.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.63. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

