EOS Force (EOSC) Hits Market Cap of $7.88 Million

EOS Force (CURRENCY:EOSC) traded down 25.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last seven days, EOS Force has traded down 39.6% against the US dollar. One EOS Force coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. EOS Force has a market capitalization of $7.88 million and approximately $77,150.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.15 or 0.00165424 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00031819 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.62 or 0.00351663 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00060988 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00009270 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000448 BTC.

EOS Force Profile

EOS Force (EOSC) uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. The official message board for EOS Force is medium.com/@eosforce . EOS Force’s official website is www.eosforce.io . EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

EOS Force Coin Trading

