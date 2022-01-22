EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will report sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for EQT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.51 billion and the lowest is $1.36 billion. EQT posted sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full year sales of $4.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $6.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on EQT shares. Mizuho raised their target price on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

EQT stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.56. The stock had a trading volume of 8,109,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,464,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13. EQT has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

EQT announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in EQT by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in EQT by 339.7% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 78,575 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in EQT by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 48,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in EQT by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 911,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,872,000 after purchasing an additional 553,829 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in EQT by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

