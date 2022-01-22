Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $872.29.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $875.00 to $865.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total transaction of $960,078.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,504 shares of company stock valued at $15,244,602 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Equinix by 1,519.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $963,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Equinix by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Equinix by 163.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $8.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $721.58. The stock had a trading volume of 374,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.91, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Equinix has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $795.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $811.24.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.68%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

