Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the year.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 8.11%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.23.

NYSE BBVA opened at $6.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.36. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 20,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. 2.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.