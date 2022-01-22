Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT) – DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Hut 8 Mining in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.57. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$50.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$49.31 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Friday, November 12th.

HUT stock opened at C$6.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20. Hut 8 Mining has a 1-year low of C$3.91 and a 1-year high of C$20.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 22.42 and a quick ratio of 10.20.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

