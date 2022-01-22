Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,531 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.22% of Equity Commonwealth worth $6,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter worth $255,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 15.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 223,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 29,444 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 126.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 135,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 69.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 26.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQC shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $25.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.34 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.17. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $29.29.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 million. Equity Commonwealth had a negative net margin of 28.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

