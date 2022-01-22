Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) PT Raised to $98.00 at Mizuho

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.29% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.22.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $88.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.07. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $60.37 and a fifty-two week high of $93.03. The company has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The firm had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $5,978,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $4,376,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,641 shares of company stock valued at $14,729,008 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.