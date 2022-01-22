Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Equity Residential by 66.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 21,490 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in Equity Residential by 13.4% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 28,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Equity Residential by 7.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,736,000 after acquiring an additional 10,260 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the second quarter worth about $50,930,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Equity Residential by 77.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,121,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,327,000 after acquiring an additional 927,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential stock opened at $88.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.07. The company has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.80. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $60.37 and a 1 year high of $93.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 85.46%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $882,388.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $4,376,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,641 shares of company stock worth $14,729,008. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EQR shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.22.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

