Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Upgraded at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Eramet to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Eramet from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €82.00 ($93.18) price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.00.

Shares of ERMAY stock opened at $10.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.16. Eramet has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $10.81.

Eramet SA produces mining and metallurgical products. It operates business through the following divisions: Nickel, Manganese, and Alloys. The Nickel division includes mining, production, and sales of nickel and its derivative applications. The Manganese division includes the production, sale, and mining of manganese alloys and manganese chemical derivatives.

