ESBC Price Up 72.9% Over Last 7 Days (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One ESBC coin can now be bought for about $0.0328 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ESBC has traded up 72.9% against the US dollar. ESBC has a market cap of $1.01 million and $45,531.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 56.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

