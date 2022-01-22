Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) PT Raised to $378.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $366.00 to $378.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.01 EPS.

ESS has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $359.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $356.76.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $332.08 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $235.75 and a 12 month high of $359.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $345.71 and a 200-day moving average of $333.98.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.51%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $1,141,793.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Farias sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.61, for a total value of $1,716,674.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,157 shares of company stock valued at $26,885,395. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

