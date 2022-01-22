ETHPad (ETHPAD) Trading Down 49.4% Over Last Week

ETHPad (CURRENCY:ETHPAD) traded down 30.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 22nd. ETHPad has a total market capitalization of $6.78 million and $497,708.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ETHPad has traded 49.4% lower against the dollar. One ETHPad coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0340 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00052041 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,464.39 or 0.06916307 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00058165 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,684.24 or 1.00147757 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007794 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003324 BTC.

ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHPad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHPad using one of the exchanges listed above.

