Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Eurocell (LON:ECEL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 330 ($4.50) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Eurocell from GBX 360 ($4.91) to GBX 340 ($4.64) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

ECEL stock opened at GBX 266 ($3.63) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £297.77 million and a PE ratio of 14.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 249.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 260.01. Eurocell has a 12-month low of GBX 204 ($2.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 290 ($3.96).

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

