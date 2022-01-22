Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Truist Financial

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 106.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EOLS. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evolus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.94.

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.41. Evolus has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.26.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.97 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a negative net margin of 162.78%. Analysts predict that Evolus will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Evolus by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,029,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,467,000 after buying an additional 646,907 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolus by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,215,000 after buying an additional 547,576 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 704.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 601,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 526,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,912,000 after purchasing an additional 446,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 513.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 496,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 415,801 shares during the last quarter. 42.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

