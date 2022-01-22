Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives $186.96 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $187.32.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

EXPE stock traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $174.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,435,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,268. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of -25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.63. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $118.30 and a 12 month high of $191.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.26.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $53,748.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total transaction of $8,352,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,044 shares of company stock valued at $30,816,533 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 18,942 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 296.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,241,000 after acquiring an additional 160,815 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,317 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

