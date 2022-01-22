Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) PT Raised to $220.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s FY2021 earnings at $6.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.67 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.58 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $194.44.

EXR opened at $195.48 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $111.54 and a one year high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.33.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 93.11%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,775 shares of company stock worth $1,891,793. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

