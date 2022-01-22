Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Raised to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $90.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $70.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on XOM. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.98.

NYSE:XOM opened at $72.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $305.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.77. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $44.29 and a twelve month high of $74.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,274,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,303 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,924,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874,643 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141,561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,373,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,952,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,784,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

