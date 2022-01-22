F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $677.54 Million

Equities analysts expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report $677.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $674.60 million and the highest is $682.90 million. F5 Networks posted sales of $624.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full-year sales of $2.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. KeyCorp started coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded F5 Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.34.

Shares of FFIV opened at $221.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. F5 Networks has a 52-week low of $174.34 and a 52-week high of $249.00. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.92, for a total value of $39,025.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total value of $294,666.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,698 shares of company stock valued at $9,062,576. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 16.4% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180,097 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $593,597,000 after buying an additional 447,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 361.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $94,645,000 after buying an additional 397,114 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 87.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 820,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $166,401,000 after buying an additional 382,383 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 8,285.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $48,176,000 after buying an additional 255,016 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 9.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,008,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $399,271,000 after buying an additional 177,614 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

