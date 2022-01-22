Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) PT Raised to $64.00 at Robert W. Baird

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its target price raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FAST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Fastenal stock opened at $56.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.06. The company has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $381,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

