Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 450 ($6.14) target price on the iron ore producer’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 81.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FXPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 370 ($5.05) to GBX 280 ($3.82) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 240 ($3.27) to GBX 280 ($3.82) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrexpo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 390 ($5.32).

Shares of Ferrexpo stock opened at GBX 247.40 ($3.38) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 293.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 349.29. Ferrexpo has a one year low of GBX 244 ($3.33) and a one year high of GBX 513 ($7.00).

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

