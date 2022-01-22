Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $53.11

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.11 and traded as low as $50.29. Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares last traded at $51.05, with a volume of 7,040 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $284.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $21.18 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,236,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,592,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $2,043,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. 14.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank, offers traditional banking services. Its offerings include transaction accounts, such as savings, clubs, interest-bearing checking, money market and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and short and long term deposit accounts, such as certificates of deposit; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, consumer, home equity and construction loans; trust, investment and online banking services.

