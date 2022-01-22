Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Director Sandra Douglass Morgan Sells 1,050 Shares

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $58,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.72 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.62.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.92%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 725.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 673.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

