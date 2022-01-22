First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,747 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,167 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 31.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 988,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,788,000 after acquiring an additional 233,972 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 204,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 94,800 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 669,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,803,000 after buying an additional 47,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 152,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FBP. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

In other First BanCorp. news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $951,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $149,406.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of First BanCorp. stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.30. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.29.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $214.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.92 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

