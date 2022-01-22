First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Stock Position Raised by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,568 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,230 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.23% of First Majestic Silver worth $6,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the third quarter valued at $136,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the second quarter valued at $172,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 11.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,046 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the second quarter worth $205,000. 27.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AG shares. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.06.

NYSE AG opened at $10.99 on Friday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.27 and a beta of 0.90.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $124.65 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.0049 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

