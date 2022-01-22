First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

FMBI stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.39 and a 52-week high of $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.13.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 25.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

FMBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.53.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.