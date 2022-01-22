First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.56% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP, INC. is a multi-bank holding company engaged in commercial banking, trust, investment management, insurance, mortgage origination and servicing activities. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Midwest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.53.

Shares of FMBI opened at $20.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.50. First Midwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.39 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.13.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 25.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMBI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the third quarter worth $117,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 378.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 11.3% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the third quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

