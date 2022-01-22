First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 74,020 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 813,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 74,020 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $88,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 665.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 26,456 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 71,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 60,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,007,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,159,000 after buying an additional 9,133 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter valued at $8,628,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $104.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.07. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $96.96 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.