First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,290 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $116,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $153.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.20. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $125.83 and a 1 year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.