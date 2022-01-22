First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $80.85 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,445 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of 3M worth $80,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in 3M by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 99,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,486,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. 55I LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 763,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,559,000 after buying an additional 10,595 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 142,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,079,000 after buying an additional 53,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM opened at $172.65 on Friday. 3M has a one year low of $167.24 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $99.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.93.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

