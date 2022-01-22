First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,480,935 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 168.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,360,913 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480,935 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $105,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 150.3% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 16,766 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 10,067 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 26.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,427 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $206,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 81.3% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 433,159 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $19,284,000 after acquiring an additional 13,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER opened at $35.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.87 and its 200 day moving average is $43.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a PE ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.19.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

