First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Shares of FCAL stock opened at $53.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.89. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $53.11 and a 12 month high of $57.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.81% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

