First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 1st

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 50.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

FDEU opened at $13.58 on Friday. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $14.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.19.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 10.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 9.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $173,000.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

