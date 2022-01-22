First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.127 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 12.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund stock opened at $23.06 on Friday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.13.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund engages in the investment current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in 1999 is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

