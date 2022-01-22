First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FMY)

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 4.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of FMY opened at $13.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.68. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $14.25.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
