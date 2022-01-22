First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 60.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:FPL opened at $5.74 on Friday. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $6.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.68.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded on October 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

