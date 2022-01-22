First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:FCT)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has raised its dividend payment by 53.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of FCT opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.19. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $12.84.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,378,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,880 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $17,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

