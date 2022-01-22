First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:FCT)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has raised its dividend payment by 53.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of FCT opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.19. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $12.84.
About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
